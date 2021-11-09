Wichita school board approves bonuses for employees

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Employees in in the state’s largest school district will soon have extra money in their bank accounts with a pair of bonuses. To start, the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education on Monday unanimously voted to give all workers a 1.5 percent bonus, effective next month. School district employees will receive that money as long as they’re employed with the district as of Dec 20. In March, workers will receive another one-percent bonus.

The school board said the bonuses could help retain staff and address labor shortages.

“This one-time benefit, which will be in addition to the previously announced compensation packages at the beginning of the school year, is designed to recognize the value of the work that employees in this school district are doing during this difficult time in our community,” Wichita Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson explained on the district’s website ahead of Monday’s school board meeting. “In addition, it is our intent to promote continuity of educational services through the remainder of the school year by retaining our highly-qualified staff.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.