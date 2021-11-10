Advertisement

After stroke of bad luck, Haysville family blown away by community’s generosity

A Haysville family was overwhelmed by their community's support after their fridge broke down,...
By Ellen Terhune
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chelsea Smith didn’t know what her family of four would do when their refrigerator unexpectedly broke over the weekend. Adding to the expense of a non-working appliance was the loss of food within it. It was a setback that left them in need.

“My husband just started a new job and we’re in between paychecks right now. He is in training right now and I was like ‘I don’t know what will we do,’” Smith said.

As is the case with many families, times are tough for the Smiths.

“I thought, ‘maybe I can reach out to the community and see if I can get some suggestions or help or something,’” Smith said.

She was hoping for guidance on a temporary solution to help her family until they were able to replace their refrigerator and get it restocked. She did not expect the response her family received.

A post on the Haysville Happenings Facebook page led to an offer to take Smith to the grocery store and to pay for every last item on her list.

“We just went shopping and got everything we needed, so we are going to be okay,” Smith said.

The random act of kindness overwhelmed the Smiths ad turned strangers into friends. The community didn’t stop with covering the family’s groceries.

“A woman offered a fridge. She bought a new one for herself (and) she wanted to gift hers to us,” Smith said.

It’s a situation that showed the positive side of social media and how loving one community can be.

“It was just amazing, the outreach we got,” Smith said.

