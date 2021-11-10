Advertisement

Black Hills Energy reaches settlement agreement to recover costs from 2021 winter storm

According to the US Energy Information Administration, households that heat primarily with...
According to the US Energy Information Administration, households that heat primarily with natural gas should expect to spend at least 30 percent more than last winter(KOLN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Black Hills Energy announced Wednesday that it has reached a settlement agreement for its plan to recover costs incurred for Kansas customers resulting from Winter Storm Uri in February 2021.

As a result of the storm, the company said it incurred significant costs to procure natural gas critical for customers. Incremental costs were the result of extraordinary demand above and beyond the company’s commission-approved procurement and commodity hedging program to reduce commodity cost volatility for customers.

The agreement with Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) staff and Citizens’ Utility Ratepayer Board includes recovery over a five-year period for $87.9 million of incremental fuel costs incurred during the winter storm. While the recovery of natural gas costs typically occurs over twelve months, Black Hills Energy is proposing an average increase of $11.47 each month based on their usage moving forward.

The settlement agreement is pending a final hearing and approval by the KCC. Black Hills Energy delivers service to 117,000 customers across 66 communities in Kansas.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy in the shooting death of...
Police: 2 teens arrested after 16-year girl shot, killed outside northeast Wichita home
An elementary school student in Maryland reportedly passed out edibles on the playground at...
8 ill after child passes out edibles at recess at Md. school
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita school board approves bonuses for employees
KTA to increase turnpike tolls
Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, presides over a session of the Senate at the...
Kansas lawmakers recommend special session to address protections for workers refusing shots

Latest News

Rain and win dominate Wednesday forecast
Rain ushers in end-of-week cooldown
Police responded to a shooting at Denny's in east Wichita
Shooting at Denny’s leaves man in critical condition
Statehouse in Topeka
Kansas lawmakers recommend special session to address protections for workers refusing shots
Wichita State's Tyson Etienne (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
Etienne’s deep 3 lifts Shockers over Jacksonville State