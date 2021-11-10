Building You: IRC hosts job fair for Kansans, Afghan refugees

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The International Rescue Committee in Kansas hosted a job fair today to help Kansans and refugees from Afghanistan.

The job fair included a dozen companies and organizations that are hiring right now.

“2021 is a little bit unique in that there have been several humanitarian crisis, especially the Afghan crisis,” said Christopher Cooper-Martin, employment supervisor for IRC Kansas. “The IRC is set to gain 400 Afghan individuals in the coming year, as well as our typical arrivals, which should be right around 550 individuals, as well.”

The IRC Kansas is an agency that helps refugees resettle in Wichita. The non-profit has been around since 2011 and helped resettle their first clients in 2012. They typically help between 69 to 250 new arrivals each year. The employment program serves approximately 150 adults each year.

“They come ready to work. We had an arrival last night and his first words out of his mouth were, ‘When can I work?’ So, they come ready and willing to work. We see the entire spectrum of skills and abilities.”

One of those job seekers is Aamo Qurbany.

“We all want to work and IRC are helping us to find and to give us job opportunities and to stand (on) our own, And, we (want to) work hard and develop more,” said Qurbany.

WORKING WEDNESDAY 🔨 Today, a dozen employers attended a job fair, hosted by the International Rescue Committee of Kansas.



They met dozens of new arrivals to Kansas. Find out which country they came from on @KWCH12 at 4pm.#buildingyou #joboftheday #workingwednesday #kwch12 pic.twitter.com/EDVJ9tg0nY — Lily Wu - KWCH (@KWCHLily) November 10, 2021

