Advertisement

Building You: IRC hosts job fair for Kansans, Afghan refugees

International Rescue Committee Kansas Job Fair
International Rescue Committee Kansas Job Fair(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The International Rescue Committee in Kansas hosted a job fair today to help Kansans and refugees from Afghanistan.

The job fair included a dozen companies and organizations that are hiring right now.

“2021 is a little bit unique in that there have been several humanitarian crisis, especially the Afghan crisis,” said Christopher Cooper-Martin, employment supervisor for IRC Kansas. “The IRC is set to gain 400 Afghan individuals in the coming year, as well as our typical arrivals, which should be right around 550 individuals, as well.”

The IRC Kansas is an agency that helps refugees resettle in Wichita. The non-profit has been around since 2011 and helped resettle their first clients in 2012. They typically help between 69 to 250 new arrivals each year. The employment program serves approximately 150 adults each year.

“They come ready to work. We had an arrival last night and his first words out of his mouth were, ‘When can I work?’ So, they come ready and willing to work. We see the entire spectrum of skills and abilities.”

One of those job seekers is Aamo Qurbany.

“We all want to work and IRC are helping us to find and to give us job opportunities and to stand (on) our own, And, we (want to) work hard and develop more,” said Qurbany.

To learn more about the IRC Kansas, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy in the shooting death of...
Police: 2 teens arrested after 16-year girl shot, killed outside northeast Wichita home
Police responded to a shooting at Denny's in east Wichita
Denny’s employee shot, killed outside restaurant in east Wichita
Accident at K-196 and Hillside
One killed, one critical in head-on crash on K-196
An elementary school student in Maryland reportedly passed out edibles on the playground at...
8 ill after child passes out edibles at recess at Md. school
Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, presides over a session of the Senate at the...
Kansas lawmakers recommend special session to address protections for workers refusing shots

Latest News

Goddard Public Schools
Challenged books to stay in Goddard schools
Religious exemption bill among legislation considered in resistance to federal vaccine mandate
KU Med Center - Wichita
KU School of Medicine-Wichita seeking participants for COVID-19 drug study
An email obtained by Factfinder 12 states Salina Fire Chief Kevin Royse has been placed on...
Salina fire chief placed on administrative leave