Challenged books to stay in Goddard schools

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - Goddard Public Schools said it will not be removing any books from its libraries following a parent’s challenge. The decision comes after a parent questioned the language and graphics from a specific book that their child had checked out from a school library.

KMUW-FM reports that the parent objected to language he found offensive in “The Hate U Give,” a novel about the aftermath of a police officer killing a Black teenager. The district said the parent then presented a list of 28 books being challenged at school districts across the nation.

The district decided to hold the books from being checked out until a committee of all school principals and librarians could meet and collect feedback. Wednesday afternoon, the committee decided to review the annual vetting process of library books and leave all books active. The district said it does not have all 28 books being challenged.

The committee also decided to communicate with families that they do have access to the database of books their children have checked out, they can receive notifications when their children check out a book, and that they have online access to the catalog of books available. In addition, parents are encouraged to always contact their building principal or librarian with concerns.

