Chillier temperatures and wind in the days ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The rain departs from Kansas as a north wind ushers in much chillier weather in the days ahead. Wind gusts will be between 30 and 40 mph for most of the area Thursday and Friday.

Look for mostly sunny skies Thursday and highs will be in the 50s. Northwest winds will make it feel cooler through the day. Another cold front moves through Thursday night with clouds and a sprinkle or two possible.

Friday will have sunshine with north winds gusting to 35 or 40 mph. Highs will drop a bit and end up near 50 degrees.

A hard freeze is likely Saturday morning, but in the afternoon, much of the state will see 50s and 60s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Turning mostly clear. Wind: NW 10-20. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and windy. Wind: NW 15-30; gusty. High: 58.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-20. Low: 37.

Fri: High: 49 Mostly sunny; windy.

Sat: High: 53 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 55 Low: 37 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Mon: High: 62 Low: 33 Mostly sunny; breezy in the afternoon.

Tue: High: 70 Low: 44 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 48 Mostly cloudy; few showers.

