Advertisement

Chillier temperatures and wind in the days ahead

Expect afternoon highs to drop in the coming days with a hard freeze still on the way
Gusty conditions will prevail through Friday.
Gusty conditions will prevail through Friday.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The rain departs from Kansas as a north wind ushers in much chillier weather in the days ahead. Wind gusts will be between 30 and 40 mph for most of the area Thursday and Friday.

Look for mostly sunny skies Thursday and highs will be in the 50s. Northwest winds will make it feel cooler through the day. Another cold front moves through Thursday night with clouds and a sprinkle or two possible.

Friday will have sunshine with north winds gusting to 35 or 40 mph. Highs will drop a bit and end up near 50 degrees.

A hard freeze is likely Saturday morning, but in the afternoon, much of the state will see 50s and 60s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Turning mostly clear. Wind: NW 10-20. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and windy. Wind: NW 15-30; gusty. High: 58.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-20. Low: 37.

Fri: High: 49 Mostly sunny; windy.

Sat: High: 53 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 55 Low: 37 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Mon: High: 62 Low: 33 Mostly sunny; breezy in the afternoon.

Tue: High: 70 Low: 44 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 48 Mostly cloudy; few showers.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy in the shooting death of...
Police: 2 teens arrested after 16-year girl shot, killed outside northeast Wichita home
Police responded to a shooting at Denny's in east Wichita
Denny’s employee shot, killed outside restaurant in east Wichita
Accident at K-196 and Hillside
One killed, one critical in head-on crash on K-196
An elementary school student in Maryland reportedly passed out edibles on the playground at...
8 ill after child passes out edibles at recess at Md. school
Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, presides over a session of the Senate at the...
Kansas lawmakers recommend special session to address protections for workers refusing shots

Latest News

Rain and win dominate Wednesday forecast
Rain ushers in end-of-week cooldown
Best chance will be central and eastern Kansas.
Wednesday rain is focused central/east
Temperature drop this week
Calm before the cold: temps above average, but not for long
Wednesday is the only rain chance this week.
Cold front brings midweek rain