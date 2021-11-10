KU School of Medincine-Wichita seeking participants for COVID-19 drug study

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — The Center for Clinical Research at KU School of Medicine-Wichita is seeking participants over age 30 who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 10 days.

The study, which is completely remote, will see if certain FDA-approved medications can help people with mild to moderate COVID-19 feel better faster and stay out of the hospital.

The study drug will be mailed to participants. Treatment drugs include ivermectin, fluvoxamine and fluticasone. Participants are eligible to receive up to $100 upon completion of participation.

For more information and to enroll, see Studies Currently Enrolling on our website. For additional details, contact research personnel at 316-293-1833 or clinicaltrialunit@kumc.edu.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.