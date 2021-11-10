Advertisement

At least 1 COVID-19 vaccine dose administered to more than 54 percent of Kansans

The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in Sedgwick County, Kansas were given to healthcare...
The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in Sedgwick County, Kansas were given to healthcare professionals.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With local health departments, providers and community groups across Kansas continue to hold free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment unveiled the latest data showing that as of Wednesday, Nov. 10, 54.4 percent of Kansans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That percentage amounts to 1,685,657 people in the state with at least one dose, the KDHE reports.

The KDHE also reports as of Wednesday, in all, there have been 3,275,464 vaccine doses administered. From that total, there have been 1,367,952 second doses administered and 221,856 third doses, or boosters. Nationally, the CDC reports about 224.6 million people in the U.S. have received at least one does of a COVID-19 vaccine with about 194.4 million people in the country now fully vaccinated. This accounts for about 58.4 percent of the U.S. population.

In Kansas, you can find a free testing location in your community, or guidance about who should get tested at knowbeforeyougoKS.com.

To learn more about the vaccines and schedule a vaccination appointment, go to: kansasvaccine.gov/.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy in the shooting death of...
Police: 2 teens arrested after 16-year girl shot, killed outside northeast Wichita home
Police responded to a shooting at Denny's in east Wichita
Denny’s employee shot, killed outside restaurant in east Wichita
Accident at K-196 and Hillside
One killed, one critical in head-on crash on K-196
An elementary school student in Maryland reportedly passed out edibles on the playground at...
8 ill after child passes out edibles at recess at Md. school
Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, presides over a session of the Senate at the...
Kansas lawmakers recommend special session to address protections for workers refusing shots

Latest News

KU Med Center - Wichita
KU School of Medicine-Wichita seeking participants for COVID-19 drug study
Kansas AG Schmidt joins multi-state lawsuit fighting vaccine mandate
Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday signed legislation that continues support for engineering programs...
White House addresses COVID-19 vaccine mandate opposition from Kan. governor
Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, presides over a session of the Senate at the...
Kansas lawmakers recommend special session to address protections for workers refusing shots