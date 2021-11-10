At least 1 COVID-19 vaccine dose administered to more than 54 percent of Kansans

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With local health departments, providers and community groups across Kansas continue to hold free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment unveiled the latest data showing that as of Wednesday, Nov. 10, 54.4 percent of Kansans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That percentage amounts to 1,685,657 people in the state with at least one dose, the KDHE reports.

The KDHE also reports as of Wednesday, in all, there have been 3,275,464 vaccine doses administered. From that total, there have been 1,367,952 second doses administered and 221,856 third doses, or boosters. Nationally, the CDC reports about 224.6 million people in the U.S. have received at least one does of a COVID-19 vaccine with about 194.4 million people in the country now fully vaccinated. This accounts for about 58.4 percent of the U.S. population.

In Kansas, you can find a free testing location in your community, or guidance about who should get tested at knowbeforeyougoKS.com.

To learn more about the vaccines and schedule a vaccination appointment, go to: kansasvaccine.gov/.

