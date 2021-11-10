Advertisement

Parole recommended for Manson follower Leslie Van Houten

FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women in...
FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women in Corona, Calif., Sept. 6, 2017.(Stan Lim/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — A California parole panel has recommended for the fifth time that Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten be freed from prison.

Her release has been blocked twice by then-Gov. Jerry Brown and twice by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Tuesday’s recommendation is likely headed back to Newsom after a 120-day procedural review.

The 72-year-old is serving a life sentence for helping Manson and other cult members kill Los Angeles grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in 1969.

The slayings came the day after other Manson followers, but not Van Houten, killed pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy in the shooting death of...
Police: 2 teens arrested after 16-year girl shot, killed outside northeast Wichita home
An elementary school student in Maryland reportedly passed out edibles on the playground at...
8 ill after child passes out edibles at recess at Md. school
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita school board approves bonuses for employees
KTA to increase turnpike tolls
Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, presides over a session of the Senate at the...
Kansas lawmakers recommend special session to address protections for workers refusing shots

Latest News

Prosecutors are seeking to make Jacob Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," an example by asking for a...
Prosecutors seek 4+ years in prison for ‘QAnon Shaman’
President Joe Biden is seeing disappointing poll numbers, but the Biden administration is...
Biden to showcase Baltimore as fertile ground for his agenda
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing
New IRS reporting requirements affect Paypal and Venmo users.
IRS taking note of business transactions on PayPal, Venmo or other payment apps
FILE - This July 21, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows a U.S. flag planted at Tranquility...
NASA bumps astronaut moon landing to 2025 at earliest