Rain ushers in end-of-week cooldown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says showers and storms are likely today, especially during the afternoon and evening. While severe weather is not expected, some of the storms may produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail.

Although a few showers are possible this morning, the best to get wet in the Wichita area will take place between noon and 5 p.m. Despite the clouds and storms, temperatures will climb into the above average lower 60s this afternoon.

Sunshine returns on Thursday, but temperatures will tumble a few degrees into the 50s and a strong/gusty northwest wind will make it feel even cooler.

The third, and final front will sweep through the state on Thursday into Friday. A few flurries/sprinkles are possible, but the bigger weather story will be a strong/gusty wind and much colder temperatures. Highs in the 40s on Friday will feel like the 30s compliments of a northwest wind between 15-30 mph.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy; showers/storms likely. Wind: S/NW 10-20; gusty. High: 62.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and windy. Wind: NW 15-30; gusty. High: 59.

Fri: Low: 35. High: 48. Sprinkles early; decreasing clouds, windy, colder.

Sat: Low: 27. High: 53. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 37. High: 52. Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Low: 28. High: 57. Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Low: 49. High: 67. Mostly sunny, windy, and warmer.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.