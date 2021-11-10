Religious exemption bill among legislation considered in resistance to federal vaccine mandate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Republicans are taking another step to resist President Biden’s federal vaccine mandate. Kansas Speaker of the House Ron Ryckman sent a letter to lawmakers Wednesday morning, asking them to petition Governor Laura Kelly to call a special session where they could vote on two new bills. The first would allow Kansans to get unemployment insurance if they’re fired for not complying with vaccine mandates. The second would require employers to grant religious exemptions for anyone who claims it, without question.

Religious exemptions and accommodations are nothing new in Kansas as there have been laws in place for decades that protect workers from discrimination by employers based on religion. But since people’s sincerely held beliefs are subjective, it can be difficult for employers to verify whether or not an employee is being truthful. The part of the proposed law concerning religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine is the part where anyone who submits a written request based on religious beliefs is automatically. The law prevents employers from asking any questions to verify that getting the shot violates any worker’s religious beliefs.

Some lawmakers fear this opens a loophole for anyone to refuse.

“I should not have to go to may employer and say, ‘well, it’s in Deuteronomy 3-6 that says I should or should not do whatever this is,’” Rep. John Carmichael said. “Well, that’s an undue prying into my beliefs and that’s my business and not my boss’s business. ON the other hand, if I want to show up at work and say, ‘I don’t want to do this job,’ or, ‘I don’t want to get this shot because of my religion,’ my employer may have some reason to question my sincerity.”

Carmichael, a Democrat, said while he agrees with Gov. Kelly and Republicans that a mandate is not the most effective way to get Kansans vaccinated,, the drafted legislation could turn laws that have been on the books for decades upside down.

“Under the commonly accepted standards that the employee had to demonstrate, it’s a deeply held religious belief, and we’ve been able to get by for 50 or 60 years under that standard,” Carmichael said. “What’s proposed her is an entirely new and untried standard and it has many, many uncertainties as to what it’s effect might be if this bill were passed.”

The Kansas legislature’s committee on government overreach and COVID-19 mandates will meet again Friday, Nov 12. That’s when they’ll address these kinds of concerns, hear more feedback on the bills, and try to get the finished drafts written.

If there is enough support for a special session on Nov. 22, that is when lawmakers will vote on the proposed laws.

