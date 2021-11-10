Salina fire chief placed on administrative leave

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Chief of the Salina Fire Department has been placed on administrative leave with personnel action pending. That from an email obtained by Factfinder 12.

The email sent to members of the city’s fire department on Tuesday states three other chiefs will act in Chief Kevin Royse’s role for the time being. The city’s Deputy Manager, Jacob Wood, tells Factfinder 12 a hearing has been tentatively scheduled concerning the matter but would offer no other details.

In August, a Factfinder 12 investigation uncovered an investigation by the city into time card fraud allegations within the fire department. The city would not say whether Royse’s leave is related.

You can watch the Factfinder investigation into the time card fraud allegations right now by clicking here.

