Shooting at Denny’s leaves man in critical condition

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An early-morning shooting at an east-Wichita restaurant has left a 45-year-old man in critical condition.

Police responded to the shooting just after 2:30 Wednesday morning at Denny’s on East Harry. Police have no description of the suspect and are still interviewing witnesses.

We will have more details as they become available.

