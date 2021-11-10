Advertisement

Shooting at Denny’s leaves man in critical condition

Police responded to a shooting at Denny's in east Wichita
Police responded to a shooting at Denny's in east Wichita
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An early-morning shooting at an east-Wichita restaurant has left a 45-year-old man in critical condition.

Police responded to the shooting just after 2:30 Wednesday morning at Denny’s on East Harry. Police have no description of the suspect and are still interviewing witnesses.

We will have more details as they become available.

