Where’s Shane? Cuffs vs. Axes

By Shane Konicki
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today for Where’s Shane we’re out at the Villa Boxing Club talking Cuffs vs Axes! This fun event puts the firefighters up against police officers in a boxing match for the ages!

The proceeds from this event benefit the Villa Boxing Club Delinquency Prevention Program for at risk youth! If you want to come out and see the action for yourself, you can find the details at their Facebook page -- www.facebook.com/CuffsvsAxesCharityBoxingClassic.

