2021 Veterans day deals & freebies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Veterans Day is on Thursday. Below, are deals meant to honor the courageous, heroic men and women who keep our country safe and free.

7-Eleven: Get a free coffee or Big Gulp

Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty military can select a free meal from a limited menu. Proof of service required.

Billy Sims BBQ: Veterans and active military can enjoy a free pulled pork or chicken sandwich, one regular side and a regular drink on Veterans Day. Offer good for dine-in and carryout only.

BJ’s Restaurant: All service members can enjoy a complimentary entrée up to $14.95, plus a free Dr. Pepper by presenting a military ID or proof of service.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active-duty military who dine in or call for takeout can receive a free order of boneless wings and a side of fries.

Buffalo Wings & Rings: Veterans and active-duty military with valid ID will receive three free tenders and a drink on Veterans Day. Valid for dine-in only.

Casey’s General Store: Casey’s is providing free coffee for veterans at its more than 2,200 locations.

Charley’s Philly Steaks: All veterans and active-duty military can get a small or regular-size cheesesteak on Veterans Day. This promotion is at domestic non-AAFES locations only.

Chili’s Grill & Bar: All veterans and active-duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu.

Cicis Pizza: Free adult buffet with valid active-duty or retired military ID.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: Veterans can receive a free slice of double fudge Coca-Cola cake with their meal.

Denny’s: All veterans and active-duty military will receive a free build-your-own grand slam breakfast from 5 a.m.-noon. Diners must show ID to receive this offer.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free donut. No purchase is necessary.

Firebirds: Complimentary meals to active-duty military and veterans on Veterans Day.

Golden Corral: All active and former military members can pick up a free “thank you meal” promotional card that’s good for one free lunch or dinner buffet and beverage throughout November. One promotional card per person.

IHOP: All active duty and veterans are invited to come in and enjoy free red, white and blue Pancakes on Veterans Day, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Krispy Kreme Free Doughnut & Coffee: Veterans can enjoy a doughnut and coffee.

Lamar’s Donuts: All veterans and active military on Veterans Day can enjoy a free donut and a 12-ounce coffee.

Little Caesars Pizza: On Veterans Day, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., veterans and active military members can receive a free lunch combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars popular Detroit-style deep-dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product.

Olive Garden: Veterans and active-duty service members can choose a free entree from a special menu. All entrees include Olive Garden’s famous breadsticks and choice of soup or salad.

On The Border: Veterans, retired and active-duty military will receive a free pick-two combo meal.

Outback Steakhouse: All military veterans, active service members can enjoy a free bloomin’ onion and Coca-Cola.

Pie Five Pizza: Get a free personal pizza at participating locations. Dine-in only.

QuikTrip (QT): Enjoy a free Big Q or coffee. Current and former military, show ID at checkout.

Red Lobster: All veterans, active-duty military and reservists, will receive a free appetizer or dessert from a select Veterans Day menu. To receive the offer, show a valid military ID.

Red Robin: Veterans and active military who are Red Robin Royalty members can redeem their free tavern double burger with steak fries any time between Nov. 12 and Nov. 30 for dine-in or carry out.

Scooter’s Coffee: Veterans and active military can receive a free drink on Veterans Day.

Smoothie King: Free 20-ounce smoothie with a military ID on Veterans Day.

Starbucks: Active-duty service members, Reservists, veterans and military spouses will be treated to a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee.

Texas Roadhouse: Between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Veterans, Texas Roadhouse will distribute meal vouchers in the parking lot, valid through May 30, 2022. Vouchers can be redeemed for one of 10 entrees including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee.

Torchy’s Tacos: Veterans and active U.S. military members can enjoy a complimentary taco and beverage from a select Veterans Day menu on Veterans Day.

Twin Peaks: All veterans, active-duty military can eat for free from a select menu on Veterans Day.

Village Inn: Free V.I.B. breakfast on Veterans Day.

Wendy’s: Free small breakfast combo with valid military ID on Veterans Day. No purchase is necessary.

