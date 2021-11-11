Another cold front tonight sends temperatures tumbling on Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a dry, but breezy and colder morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s feel like the teens and 20s compliments of a northwest wind between 10-20 mph.

Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will eventually climb into the near normal middle to upper 50s this afternoon. However, the gusty northwest breeze will keep it feeling a bit cooler.

The third, and final cold front of the work week will sweep through the state tonight. A few flurries/sprinkles are possible, but the bigger weather story will be a strong/gusty wind and much colder temperatures. Highs in the 40s on Friday will feel even cooler as the gusty northwest wind continues.

A hard freeze looks likely Friday night into Saturday morning as temperatures tumble into the middle 20s, but the rest of the weekend looks mild and relatively quiet.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 58.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; sprinkle/shower possible. Wind: NW 10-20. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Windy and cooler with a sun/cloud mix. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 49.

Sat: Low: 27. High: 53. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 37. High: 57. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 35. High: 62. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Tue: Low: 44. High: 70. Partly cloudy, windy, and warmer.

Wed: Low: 48. High: 54. Mostly cloudy, cooler; scattered showers.

