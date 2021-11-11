Advertisement

Average gas prices remain higher as holiday travel approaches

AAA Kansas offers tips to get better gas mileage during holiday travel.
AAA Kansas offers tips to get better gas mileage during holiday travel.(KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Among cost increases impacting almost everyone are prices at the pump. Higher gas prices continue to be an issue as many expect to travel for Thanksgiving.

AAA (Triple-A) reports the national average for gas prices sitting at about $3.41, as of Wednesday, Nov. 10. A gallon of unleaded gas in Kansas costs an average of $3.11 per gallon. The good news is, if you’ll be driving south or east for the holidays, you should be paying less or about the same at the pump as you do in Kansas. If you’re going west for Thanksgiving, expect to pay more.

“You should definitely try to fill up in states where the gasoline is cheaper. We don’t recommend carrying gas along the way with you, that can cause a very dangerous situation,” said AAA Kansas Spokesman Shawn Steward. “Look for, as you head towards a state’s border, if it’s cheaper in the state that you’re in, fill up before you get past the border.”

Steward offered tips for travelers throughout Kansas or traveling out of state this holiday season.

He said to make sure your car is tuned up before hitting the road, especially focusing on your tires, making sure they’re properly inflated. HE said to stick to the speed limit. Besides avoiding a ticket, complying with the limits will help you get better gas mileage. He also advised to avoid quick and hard stops.

AAA says gas prices were about $1.25 per gallon last year at this time, during the height of the pandemic. It doesn’t see prices changing anytime soon.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy in the shooting death of...
Police: 2 teens arrested after 16-year girl shot, killed outside northeast Wichita home
Police responded to a shooting at Denny's in east Wichita
Denny’s employee shot, killed outside restaurant in east Wichita
Accident at K-196 and Hillside
One killed, one critical in head-on crash on K-196
An elementary school student in Maryland reportedly passed out edibles on the playground at...
8 ill after child passes out edibles at recess at Md. school
Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, presides over a session of the Senate at the...
Kansas lawmakers recommend special session to address protections for workers refusing shots

Latest News

Veterans Day
2021 Veterans day deals & freebies
Vaccine cards
Clarifying religious exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine
After more than 30 years at the helm, Wayne Bryan is stepping down as producing director for...
Music Theatre Wichita’s Wayne Bryan to step down as producing director
IRC job fair
Building You: IRC holds job fair for refugees from Afghanistan