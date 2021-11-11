Average gas prices remain higher as holiday travel approaches

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Among cost increases impacting almost everyone are prices at the pump. Higher gas prices continue to be an issue as many expect to travel for Thanksgiving.

AAA (Triple-A) reports the national average for gas prices sitting at about $3.41, as of Wednesday, Nov. 10. A gallon of unleaded gas in Kansas costs an average of $3.11 per gallon. The good news is, if you’ll be driving south or east for the holidays, you should be paying less or about the same at the pump as you do in Kansas. If you’re going west for Thanksgiving, expect to pay more.

“You should definitely try to fill up in states where the gasoline is cheaper. We don’t recommend carrying gas along the way with you, that can cause a very dangerous situation,” said AAA Kansas Spokesman Shawn Steward. “Look for, as you head towards a state’s border, if it’s cheaper in the state that you’re in, fill up before you get past the border.”

Steward offered tips for travelers throughout Kansas or traveling out of state this holiday season.

He said to make sure your car is tuned up before hitting the road, especially focusing on your tires, making sure they’re properly inflated. HE said to stick to the speed limit. Besides avoiding a ticket, complying with the limits will help you get better gas mileage. He also advised to avoid quick and hard stops.

AAA says gas prices were about $1.25 per gallon last year at this time, during the height of the pandemic. It doesn’t see prices changing anytime soon.

