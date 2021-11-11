Advertisement

Baxter Springs firefighter dies from October on-duty injuries

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday that a Baxter Springs firefighter died from injuries suffered fighting a fire last month.

Lieutenant Malachi Brown had been hospitalized since Oct. 16. According the the Baxter Springs Fire Auxiliary Facebook page, Brown was part of a volunteer crew that battled a structure fire in the early-morning hours. At the time, the page asked for thoughts and prayers for Brown, who was not named in that post.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said Brown was survived by his wife and children.

Today we mourn the loss of Baxter Springs Firefighter Lt. Malachi Brown, who died in service to our community. Please...

Posted by Cherokee County Sheriff's Office - Kansas on Thursday, November 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Sarah Colling, of Potwin, was killed on November 10, 2021, when...
Mother of 4 dies in Harvey County crash, GoFundMe started to keep children in family home
Police responded to a shooting at Denny's in east Wichita
Denny’s employee shot, killed outside restaurant in east Wichita
A Haysville family was overwhelmed by their community's support after their fridge broke down,...
After stroke of bad luck, Haysville family blown away by community’s generosity
According to the US Energy Information Administration, households that heat primarily with...
Black Hills Energy reaches settlement agreement to recover costs from 2021 winter storm
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
Rittenhouse: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’

Latest News

Eyewitness News puts The Pet Cube to the test for Does It Work Wednesday
Does It Work? Pet Cube
Does It Work
Does It Work: Pet Cube
Increased grocery prices
Shoppers noticing higher prices as inflation hits 30-year high
Shoppers are noticing increases in prices on most items.
Shoppers noticing higher prices as inflation hits 30-year high