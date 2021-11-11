Book challenge from Goddard parent far from isolated incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Several books that were challenged by a Goddard parent will remain in circulation. That was the decision Goddard Public Schools made Wednesday night after a parent questioned the language and graphics from a specific book that their child had checked out from a school library. That challenge was far from an isolated incident as across the country, certain books have long been facing challenges and bans.

In September, the American Library Association recorded a 60 percent increase in the number of book challenges in September compared to a year earlier. Many of those books deal with racial or LGBTQ issues. This is also playing out in a Kansas City, Mo. school district that removed two books as they wait to resolve a challenge.

“It’s not a good idea to try to limit access to information and to all forms of literature. It sets a bad precedent,’ said Goddard Public Library Director April Hernandez. “Once you start down that road, it’s really hard. What are we going to get rid of next?”

For Goddard grandfather Barry Cooper, having access to books is about learning and understanding history. He points to Mark Twain, saying instead of banning his books because of some of the language used, it’s important to add context for why those words are on the pages.

“To take those kinds of books out of circulation, it isn’t fair to the generations coming up,” Cooper said.

Hernandez said parents should be aware of what their kids are reading.

“It’s the parents’ job obviously to make those decisions for their kids, what they are willing to let them read. So, if you aren’t wanting them to check something out, then you need to tell the librarians,” Hernandez said.

At the same time, she said taking that access away form from all isn’t the answer.

“The kids, it really affects them,” Hernandez said. “They don’t understand. I know several of them were upset about some of the titles that were talked about and that they really liked those books.”

The issue could also be a topic taken up by the Kansas legislature next year. Senator Molly Baumgardner, a Republican, chairs the Education Committee. She said she’s heard from other lawmakers looking at a possible bill that would allow parents to review the list of reading materials that will be part of their kids’ curriculum. She said this isn’t a ban on books, but allows parents to have more say.

