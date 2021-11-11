Does It Work? Pet Cube

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Do you ever wonder what your pet does when you’re not home? The makers of the Pet Cube claim they’ll help you keep an eye on your fur baby using a moderately-priced piece of technology.

The Pet Cube camera promises to let you check in on your pet anytime, anywhere, using full, HD live-streaming video. Does it work as advertised?

To put the Pet Cube to the test, we enlisted the help of “pet nanny” Tara Stout.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.