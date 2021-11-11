Advertisement

Does It Work? Pet Cube

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Do you ever wonder what your pet does when you’re not home? The makers of the Pet Cube claim they’ll help you keep an eye on your fur baby using a moderately-priced piece of technology.

The Pet Cube camera promises to let you check in on your pet anytime, anywhere, using full, HD live-streaming video. Does it work as advertised?

To put the Pet Cube to the test, we enlisted the help of “pet nanny” Tara Stout.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy in the shooting death of...
Police: 2 teens arrested after 16-year girl shot, killed outside northeast Wichita home
Police responded to a shooting at Denny's in east Wichita
Denny’s employee shot, killed outside restaurant in east Wichita
Accident at K-196 and Hillside
One killed, one critical in head-on crash on K-196
An elementary school student in Maryland reportedly passed out edibles on the playground at...
8 ill after child passes out edibles at recess at Md. school
Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, presides over a session of the Senate at the...
Kansas lawmakers recommend special session to address protections for workers refusing shots

Latest News

Does It Work
Does It Work: Pet Cube
Increased grocery prices
Shoppers noticing higher prices as inflation hits 30-year high
Shoppers are noticing increases in prices on most items.
Shoppers noticing higher prices as inflation hits 30-year high
Nijel Pack, Kansas State vs. TCU Big 12 Tournament
Pack scores 18, Kansas State uses late run to top FAMU 67-57