Advertisement

El Dorado elementary school students honor veterans with creative project

On Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, a group of first graders presented the quilt they worked on as...
On Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, a group of first graders presented the quilt they worked on as kindergartners to an active-duty serviceman and current Grandview Elementary P.E. teacher David Hinton.(KWCH)
By Joe Baker
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - On Veterans Day in El Dorado, Grandview Elementary School kindergarten teacher Holly Bright wanted her students to learn more about what the day means. She had a creative lesson plan.

‘We came up with the idea of each kid creating their own quilt block, in kindergarten, and then my mom works the entire school year to create the quilt, and then the following year when the kids are first graders, then we present the quilt,” Bright said.

On Thursday, a group of first graders presented the quilt they worked on as kindergartners to an active-duty serviceman and current Grandview Elementary P.E. teacher David Hinton. Hinton has served in the Air Force for about 20 years.

The first graders who created the quilt blocks last year presented the quilt to Hinton in the school’s hallway, a gift that came as a pleasant surprise.

It’s very humbling. I mean, it’s hard to say how you feel about it, but at the same time, you know why you’re serving. I mean, you’re serving because of these children,” he said.

Bright’s mother, quilt assembler Lisa Haines, said what makes the project so special is that the students who make the quilt blocks understand the significance of the project.

“Kids get it. That’s what is so neat about the whole thing. It helps them understand what the veterans do for us,” Haines said.

Bright said she also feels like the quilt project brings home what Veterans Day is all about to her students, especially because they deliver the finished quilts to the veterans they’re honoring, in-person.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Sarah Colling, of Potwin, was killed on November 10, 2021, when...
Mother of 4 dies in Harvey County crash, GoFundMe started to keep children in family home
Police responded to a shooting at Denny's in east Wichita
Denny’s employee shot, killed outside restaurant in east Wichita
A Haysville family was overwhelmed by their community's support after their fridge broke down,...
After stroke of bad luck, Haysville family blown away by community’s generosity
According to the US Energy Information Administration, households that heat primarily with...
Black Hills Energy reaches settlement agreement to recover costs from 2021 winter storm
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
Rittenhouse: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’

Latest News

Susan's Kids is holding a bag drive throughout the month of November, National Adoption Month,...
Susan’s Kids collecting new suitcases, backpacks, duffel bags for foster kids
People gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Wichita on Thursday to pay tribute to the...
Veterans honored with ceremonies, deals in Wichita
A Haysville family was overwhelmed by their community's support after their fridge broke down,...
After stroke of bad luck, Haysville family blown away by community’s generosity
Happiness Plaza in Wichita's College Hill neighborhood
City delays vote on College Hill zoning request