El Dorado elementary school students honor veterans with creative project

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - On Veterans Day in El Dorado, Grandview Elementary School kindergarten teacher Holly Bright wanted her students to learn more about what the day means. She had a creative lesson plan.

‘We came up with the idea of each kid creating their own quilt block, in kindergarten, and then my mom works the entire school year to create the quilt, and then the following year when the kids are first graders, then we present the quilt,” Bright said.

On Thursday, a group of first graders presented the quilt they worked on as kindergartners to an active-duty serviceman and current Grandview Elementary P.E. teacher David Hinton. Hinton has served in the Air Force for about 20 years.

The first graders who created the quilt blocks last year presented the quilt to Hinton in the school’s hallway, a gift that came as a pleasant surprise.

It’s very humbling. I mean, it’s hard to say how you feel about it, but at the same time, you know why you’re serving. I mean, you’re serving because of these children,” he said.

Bright’s mother, quilt assembler Lisa Haines, said what makes the project so special is that the students who make the quilt blocks understand the significance of the project.

“Kids get it. That’s what is so neat about the whole thing. It helps them understand what the veterans do for us,” Haines said.

Bright said she also feels like the quilt project brings home what Veterans Day is all about to her students, especially because they deliver the finished quilts to the veterans they’re honoring, in-person.

