Kansas school district to give overwhelmed staff 2 days off

LANSING, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas school district is giving overwhelmed staff some extra time off heading into Thanksgiving break by using two of the extra days it had built into its schedule in case it had to close because of snow.

WDAF-TV reports that the Lansing Board of Education decided to give staff Nov. 22 and 23 off as wellness days based on the recommendation of Superintendent Dan Wessel. He said that staff has been “presented with an overwhelming amount of responsibility this school year amid the ongoing pandemic.”

The school district said that if the school district reaches the maximum number of snow days it will make them up before the end of the year.

