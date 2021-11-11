Longtime Royals scout Art Stewart dies at 94

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Royals today mourn the passing of Art Stewart, the longest-tenured associate in the organization, who recently completed his 52nd season with the Royals. A longtime scout, Stewart most recently served as a Sr. Advisor to the General Manager. He was 94.

“Art was truly an extraordinary human being, whom we all loved and admired for many reasons,” said Royals President of Baseball Operations Dayton Moore. “His unmatched love and appreciation for the game of baseball, recollection of players and events, combined with his special ability to tell stories will be forever cherished by all.”

During his tenure as Director of Scouting, the Royals were named Major League Baseball Organization of the Year by USA Today in 1984, by Baseball America in 1994 and Topps, Inc., in 1984-85 and 1994-95. Stewart drafted more than 70 players who have reached the big leagues, including Bo Jackson, Royals Hall of Famers Kevin Appier and Mike Sweeney, as well as Brian McRae, Johnny Damon, Joe Randa and Carlos Beltrán.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Rosemary, daughter, Dawn Mansfield, along with husband, Brian, and children, David and Mark as they mourn the passing of this very special man who meant so much to them and to our Royals family,” Moore said.

