Music Theatre Wichita’s Wayne Bryan to step down as producing director

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Music Theatre Wichita is premiering the final show of its 50th season Wednesday night.

As another season comes to a close with “The Twelfth Night,” a Shakespeare play, it also marks the end of an era for Wayne Bryan.

After 34 years as MTW’s producing director, Bryan is stepping down after this weekend’s performance.

“When I first arrived, I had never produced anything. I’d been an actor and director in New York and across the country, but I had never been a producer. And when this job came up, I thought, ’Well, I will have a safe place to learn because it’s in Wichita, Kansas,’” said Bryan.

He is left with memories, but it’s the process of putting on a play that he’s going to miss the most.

“I love the year of planning and strategizing and seeing what this show should look like, what the set should look like, what kind of costumes we are going to go with and then going through the auditions and finding all this wonderful talent from around the country,” said Bryan.

Now, someone new is taking the reins. Wayne’s successor is Artistic Director Brian Marcum.

“This is part of the set where we set some of the props back here,” said Marcum.

Back in his college days, Marcum was dance major at Oklahoma City University. Just trying to break into the industry, it was Bryan who gave him a chance.

“Wayne brought me here for a summer, and I learned five shows in ten weeks, and met people all over the country who wanted to be just like me. And he taught us so much. And again propelled me into a career that I was able to go to New York and be on Broadway,” recalls Marcum.

Marcum says it’s Bryan’s character on set that he’s going to miss.

“Wayne is a loving, very giving human. And that comes across in the rehearsal process,” Marcum said.

So, how will Bryan feel after his last show on Sunday?

“I can’t even begin to know what my emotions are going to be yet,” said Brayn.

