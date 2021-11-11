Advertisement

Pack scores 18, Kansas State uses late run to top FAMU 67-57

Nijel Pack, Kansas State vs. TCU Big 12 Tournament
Nijel Pack, Kansas State vs. TCU Big 12 Tournament
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - - Nijel Pack scored 18 points, making four 3-pointers, Mark Smith added 12 points and Kansas State beat Florida A&M 67-57 on Wednesday night in a season opener for both teams.

The Wildcats led by just three points at the break but held the Rattlers to 27 points in the second half.

FAMU took a 43-42 lead, its last of the game, with 13:28 remaining. But Selton Miguel scored all 10 of his points during a 12-2 run for Kansas State. MJ Randolph scored 12 straight FAMU points, but he didn’t get much help as Kansas State held a double-digit lead for the final six minutes.

Markquis Nowell had six of K-State’s 15 assists and FAMU had 18 turnovers, which the Wildcats turned into 19 points.

Both teams shot 42% from the field, but Kansas State made 9 of 22 3-pointers and FAMU went 3 for 15. The Wildcats attempted 25 free throws while FAMU went 10 for 14.

Randolph finished with 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Florida A&M. Jalen Speer scored 10 points.

Kansas State hosts Omaha on Monday and No. 16 Arkansas on Nov. 22. FAMU faces Le Moyne-Owen and Miami (Fla.) next week.

