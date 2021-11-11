Susan’s Kids collecting new suitcases, backpacks, duffel bags for foster kids

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New suitcases and duffel bags are needed for foster children in Kansas. A community-wide bag drive is going on now until the end of the month.

The bag drive is being organized by Susan’s Kids during National Adoption Month. The organization wants to collect more than 3,000 new bags for children in the foster care system. The message - trash bags are for garbage - not foster kids.

Irene Hoyer raised three sons and also welcomed foster children into her home. She and her husband have been foster parents for eight years. She recalls heartbreaking moments in their journey.

“I’ve seen children come in dragging in trash bags with all of their belongings. and I said, ‘Where are your clothes?’ They said, ‘It’s in the trash bags.’ my heart dropped,” recalls Hoyer.

That’s why Susan’s Kids is organizing the drive, to help kids in foster care get their own suitcase.

Have you seen these collection boxes? Susan’s Kids is collecting new bags and suitcases for foster children.



Hear from a foster parent and the pastor of College Hill United Methodist Church on @KWCH12 at 6pm.



More info on the bag drive at https://t.co/lbd6otZokq pic.twitter.com/veyvDukAOZ — Lily Wu - KWCH (@KWCHLily) November 11, 2021

College Hill United Methodist Church is one of the drop-off locations. Some in the congregation have donated new suitcases and duffle bags that will go with the children as they move from house to house.

“They need to have luggage with their name on it,” said College Hill United Methodist Church pastor, Rev. Jill Sander-Chali. “It is important. it gives them a sense of dignity. their life is not trash. their lives are precious.”

She said it feels like a loss of dignity for the kids when they have to put their belongings in a trash bag. She said this is one opportunity for the community to show they care and show compassion.

“I hope that it helps them to know that there are people who love them and care about them,” said Hoyer.

While the collection drive runs through the end of the month, bags are piling up at some of these locations. If you’d like to help, you can drop off new suitcases, backpacks and duffel bags of all sizes and colors at more than 20 locations including all Brandon Steven motors dealerships.

Perfect Plate, Maize: 5255 N Maize Rd, Maize, KS 67101, USA

St. Catherine of Siena: 3642 N Ridge Rd, Wichita, KS 67205, USA

6S Steakhouse: 6200 W 21st St, Wichita, KS 67205, USA

Botanica: 701 Amidon St, Wichita, KS 67203, USA

Eddy’s CDJR: 11028 W Kellogg Dr, Wichita, KS 67209, USA

Leslie Coffee Co.: 930 W Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67203, USA

Monarch: 579 W Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67213, USA

The Kitchen: 725 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67202, USA

The Workroom: 150 N Cleveland, Wichita, KS 67214, USA

Reverie Coffee Roasters: 2202 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214, USA

Prost: 2721 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67214, USA

College Hill United Methodist: 2930 E 1st St N, Wichita, KS 67214, USA

Love of Character, College Hill: 3200 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67208, USA

College Hill Deli: 3407 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67218, USA

Eddy’s Toyota: 7333 E Kellogg Dr, Wichita, KS 67207, USA

Eddy’s Lincoln: 8701 E Kellogg Dr, Wichita, KS 67

Auto Boutique: 9707 E Orme St, Wichita, KS 67207, USA207, USA

Eddy’s Body Shop: 650 S Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67207, USA

Subaru of Wichita: 11610 E Kellogg Dr N, Wichita, KS 67207, USA

