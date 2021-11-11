Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Mark Arts Holiday Tables

By Shane Konicki
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out at Mark Arts for Where’s Shane getting a look at their Holiday Tables event! Every year the galleries at Mark Arts get turned into some beautiful table displays.

This morning we’re getting a sneak peek at some of these beautiful creations. We’ll also give you all the details if you’re planning on coming out this weekend! You can find more information at www.markartsks.com/holiday-tables.

