Advertisement

Windy Friday ahead of the hard freeze

Gusty conditions will continue before Kansas has a widespread freeze
Friday wind forecast
Friday wind forecast(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wind gusts on Friday will be back up around 40 mph for much of the state. It will also be a colder day thanks to a front passing through in the overnight hours.

Look for morning temperatures to be in the 20s and 30s with clearing skies. Sunshine will be abundant for most of the state with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds will continue until early evening when they will finally start going down.

A hard freeze is likely statewide into Saturday morning with lows in the 20s. The afternoon will be milder with 50s and 60s for highs.

Another front is coming through the Plains early Sunday, but highs will still be in the 50s to finish the weekend.

Expect a big warm up early next week with a return to some 70s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds; breezy. Wind: NW 10-20. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; windy. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 49.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 27

Sat: High: 57 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 56 Low: 38 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Mon: High: 60 Low: 35 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 70 Low: 44 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 48 Mostly cloudy; colder.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 36 Decreasing clouds.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Sarah Colling, of Potwin, was killed on November 10, 2021, when...
Mother of 4 dies in Harvey County crash, GoFundMe started to keep children in family home
Police responded to a shooting at Denny's in east Wichita
Denny’s employee shot, killed outside restaurant in east Wichita
A Haysville family was overwhelmed by their community's support after their fridge broke down,...
After stroke of bad luck, Haysville family blown away by community’s generosity
According to the US Energy Information Administration, households that heat primarily with...
Black Hills Energy reaches settlement agreement to recover costs from 2021 winter storm
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
Rittenhouse: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’

Latest News

Temperatures drop into the weekend
Another cold front tonight sends temperatures tumbling on Friday
Gusty conditions will prevail through Friday.
Chillier temperatures and wind in the days ahead
Rain and win dominate Wednesday forecast
Rain ushers in end-of-week cooldown
Best chance will be central and eastern Kansas.
Wednesday rain is focused central/east