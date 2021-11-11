Windy Friday ahead of the hard freeze

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wind gusts on Friday will be back up around 40 mph for much of the state. It will also be a colder day thanks to a front passing through in the overnight hours.

Look for morning temperatures to be in the 20s and 30s with clearing skies. Sunshine will be abundant for most of the state with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds will continue until early evening when they will finally start going down.

A hard freeze is likely statewide into Saturday morning with lows in the 20s. The afternoon will be milder with 50s and 60s for highs.

Another front is coming through the Plains early Sunday, but highs will still be in the 50s to finish the weekend.

Expect a big warm up early next week with a return to some 70s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds; breezy. Wind: NW 10-20. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; windy. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 49.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 27

Sat: High: 57 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 56 Low: 38 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Mon: High: 60 Low: 35 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 70 Low: 44 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 48 Mostly cloudy; colder.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 36 Decreasing clouds.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.