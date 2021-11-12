Advertisement

Arkansas City elementary goes remoted due to rise in COVID cases

Arkansas City Public Schools says Adams Elementary School will go remote through Thanksgiving break due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.(Arkansas City Public Schools)
Nov. 11, 2021
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A rise in COVID-19 cases is sending students and teachers to learn and work from home at one school in Arkansas City.

The district said Adams Elementary will move classes online from Nov. 12-19, followed by a week-long Thanksgiving break.

According to the district’s COVID dashboard three elementary schools are in the red zone for the virus, including Adams Elementary. Currently, the school has 16 students and five staff members who have active cases of COVID-19 and 82 students out on quarantine, the most in the district.

“Red indicates that the number of COVID-impacted people surpasses the masking threshold and masks are now required in that building. We want to remind everyone to be mindful of their own health and the health of others,” the district said.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to keep students at home if they don’t feel well and interact safely at school and out in the community.

