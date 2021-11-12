Advertisement

City League implementing clear-bag policy starting Dec. 2

Greater Wichita Athletic League clear-bag policy
Greater Wichita Athletic League clear-bag policy(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Greater Wichita Athletic League is implementing a clear bag policy for all basketball and football games, a practice USD 259 believes will enhance the safety and security of students, staff, parents and guests. Dec. 2 marks the first day of the policy, which the district says will speed up the entry process and create a safer gameday experience.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Sarah Colling, of Potwin, was killed on November 10, 2021, when...
Mother of 4 dies in Harvey County crash, GoFundMe started to keep children in family home
People gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Wichita on Thursday to pay tribute to the...
Veterans honored with ceremonies, deals in Wichita
Aerial view of downtown Wichita
Employer vaccine mandates soon to impact Wichita workers
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police arrest 16 during sex-trafficking sting on North Broadway
Topeka capitol
Republican lawmakers in Kansas call for special session over vaccine mandates

Latest News

Kansas Capitol in Topeka.
WATCH LIVE: Kansas Legislature holds hearings ahead of special session on COVID mandates
Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County to complete repairs of 63rd St. bridge
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police arrest 16 during sex-trafficking sting on North Broadway
Unified Bowling
Inaugural KSHSAA Unified Bowling season coming to end