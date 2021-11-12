City League implementing clear-bag policy starting Dec. 2

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Greater Wichita Athletic League is implementing a clear bag policy for all basketball and football games, a practice USD 259 believes will enhance the safety and security of students, staff, parents and guests. Dec. 2 marks the first day of the policy, which the district says will speed up the entry process and create a safer gameday experience.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.