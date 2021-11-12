Advertisement

Garden City police investigate possible school threat

FILE - Garden City Police Department
FILE - Garden City Police Department
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City police investigated a possible school threat at Horace Good Middle School on Thursday.

Officers were informed that a 13-year-old student made threats against the school, which were reported to Horace Good personnel by several students.

Through the course of the investigation, it was learned there was no threat to the school or students. Disciplinary action has been taken by the school for the 13-year-old student. The investigation is ongoing.

The Garden City Police Department and Garden City Public Schools encourage parents to remind their child to immediately report any information about any school safety-related incidents to administrators/staff at school and/or the Garden City Police Department.

