Hard freeze coming, but cold won’t last

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a dry, but breezy and cold morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s feel like the teens and 20s compliments of a northwest wind between 15-25 mph.

Under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky, temperatures will eventually climb into the middle to upper 40s this afternoon. However, the gusty northwest breeze will keep it feeling like the 30s most of the day.

A hard freeze is likely tonight into Saturday morning as temperatures tumble into the middle 20s. While underground sprinkler systems should be fine, other lawn and garden equipment needs to be stored away for the season.

After a dry and warmer weekend with highs in the 50s, early next week looks even warmer as temperatures top-out in the 60s and 70s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Windy and cooler with a sun/cloud mix. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 49.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: S/SW 10-20. High: 57.

Sun: Low: 38. High: 56. Decreasing clouds.

Mon: Low: 35. High: 68. Mostly sunny, warmer.

Tue: Low: 44. High: 72. Partly cloudy, windy, and warm.

Wed: Low: 48. High: 54. Mostly cloudy, windy, and much cooler.

Thu: Low: 33. High: 52. Mostly sunny.

