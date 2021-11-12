Advertisement

Hard freeze early Saturday, then a warming trend

Gradual warming expected over the weekend
Wichita forecast Saturday.
Wichita forecast Saturday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a hard freeze is on the way tonight before a warming trend develops over the next few days.

Saturday morning will start out with some of the coldest temperatures so far this fall with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Afternoon highs on Saturday will range from the upper 50s over central Kansas to the lower 70s over far western Kansas. Winds will still be a bit breezy out of the southwest through the day, but they will not be as gusty as the past few days.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s statewide on Sunday with a few clouds. The winds will start out breezy during the morning, then they will turn lighter through the rest of the day.

Much warmer weather is expected early next week with highs in the 70s Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will remain low with this pattern through the next few days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: W/S 10-20. High: 57.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S/NW 10-20.  Low: 38.

Sun: High: 58  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 69  Low: 39  Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 72  Low: 44  Mostly sunny; windy.

Wed: High: 54  Low: 46  Partly cloudy; windy.

Thu: High: 51  Low: 30  Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 55  Low: 33  Mostly sunny; breezy.

