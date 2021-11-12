Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Kansas Legislature holds hearings ahead of special session on COVID mandates

Kansas Capitol in Topeka.
Kansas Capitol in Topeka.(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Republican lawmakers have succeeded in forcing a Thanksgiving-week special session of the Kansas Legislature to consider financially protecting workers who refuse to comply with federal vaccine mandates.

GOP legislative leaders announced that all Republicans in both the House and the Senate have signed a petition demanding a special session starting Nov. 22. Governors call special sessions, but the Kansas Constitution requires them to do it if two-thirds of both chambers demand it - and the GOP holds more than enough seats.

There are GOP proposals to make it easier for workers to claim religious exemptions to vaccine mandates and to provide unemployment benefits to employees fired for not getting inoculated.

