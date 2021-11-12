Kansas wildlife and parks department shares footage of poacher in Phillips County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism shared grainy trail cam footage on its Facebook page Friday, showing a suspected poacher in Phillips County.

The KDWPT said the violation happened at 8:22 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 near the intersection of West 144 Road and Quail Road, south of Prairie View. The department said the trail camera captured the violation in progress, the illegal killing of a buck.

“If you have any information pertaining to the violation (suspect(s) identity, etc.), please contact Game Warden Andrews at 785-342-7311,” the KDWPT said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.