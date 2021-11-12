Advertisement

Man charged in DUI crash that killed 19-year-old from Caldwell

in Sedgwick County District Court Friday, Nov. 12, Jose Rios-Cruz Jr. was formally charged with...
in Sedgwick County District Court Friday, Nov. 12, Jose Rios-Cruz Jr. was formally charged with involuntary manslaughter for a Sept. 25 deadly crash.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 40-year-old Wichita man made an appearance in Sedgwick County District Court Friday, Nov. 12, in connection with a crash in September that killed a Caldwell teen.

On the early morning of Sept. 25, investigators said Jose Rios-Cruz Jr. was driving west in the eastbound lanes of K-254 when his vehicle hit a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Clay Patterson, of Caldwell, head-on. Patterson died from his injuries in the crash. Rios-Cruz Jr. was not seriously hurt.

Investigators said Rios-Cruz Jr. was under the influence when the crash happened. In Sedgwick County District Court Friday, Rios-Cruz Jr. was formally charged with involuntary manslaughter for the Sept. 25 deadly crash. A judge set his bond at $500,000.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Sarah Colling, of Potwin, was killed on November 10, 2021, when...
Mother of 4 dies in Harvey County crash, GoFundMe started to keep children in family home
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police arrest 16 during sex-trafficking sting on North Broadway
People gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Wichita on Thursday to pay tribute to the...
Veterans honored with ceremonies, deals in Wichita
Aerial view of downtown Wichita
Employer vaccine mandates soon to impact Wichita workers
Topeka capitol
Republican lawmakers in Kansas call for special session over vaccine mandates

Latest News

Trail camera footage caught a poacher in the act of a violation in Phillips County, the Kansas...
Kansas wildlife and parks department shares footage of poacher in Phillips County
FILE - Garden City Police Department
Garden City police investigate possible school threat
Kansas Capitol in Topeka.
GOP proposals on COVID mandates worry Kansas business groups
63rd Street bridge
Sedgwick County to complete repairs of 63rd St. bridge