Man charged in DUI crash that killed 19-year-old from Caldwell

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 40-year-old Wichita man made an appearance in Sedgwick County District Court Friday, Nov. 12, in connection with a crash in September that killed a Caldwell teen.

On the early morning of Sept. 25, investigators said Jose Rios-Cruz Jr. was driving west in the eastbound lanes of K-254 when his vehicle hit a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Clay Patterson, of Caldwell, head-on. Patterson died from his injuries in the crash. Rios-Cruz Jr. was not seriously hurt.

Investigators said Rios-Cruz Jr. was under the influence when the crash happened. In Sedgwick County District Court Friday, Rios-Cruz Jr. was formally charged with involuntary manslaughter for the Sept. 25 deadly crash. A judge set his bond at $500,000.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.