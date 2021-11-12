Measles vaccinations lag during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged five to 11 are ramping up, but other threats are looming. New data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows that more children than ever are skipping routine vaccinations.

Last year during the pandemic, the CDC says 22 million infants worldwide missed routine vaccinations.

“With all the craziness of 2020, there were a lot of missed appointments for preventative health care because we were more worried about acute health care problems,” said Dr. Aubrey Ralston with Susan B. Allen Immediate Care in Augusta. “So we did notice in our clinic a slight decrease in preventative health visits which include vaccinations for children, especially those under four.”

Dr. Ralston said she is concerned over the latest vaccination trends as the CDC warns parents that the global threat of measles is only increasing. Measles is one of the most contagious viruses and still kills more than 60,000 people per year, the large majority being children. The majority of those deaths are preventable with the vaccine, doctors say.

Dr. Ralston said there are not currently any measles outbreaks in Kansas, but that could change quickly with families opting out of the vaccine against the virus.

“If you end up not receiving that vaccination, there is potential for measles outbreak. It’s a very contagious disease,” she said.

