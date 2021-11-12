Advertisement

Measles vaccinations lag during pandemic

By Caroline Elliott
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged five to 11 are ramping up, but other threats are looming. New data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows that more children than ever are skipping routine vaccinations.

Last year during the pandemic, the CDC says 22 million infants worldwide missed routine vaccinations.

“With all the craziness of 2020, there were a lot of missed appointments for preventative health care because we were more worried about acute health care problems,” said Dr. Aubrey Ralston with Susan B. Allen Immediate Care in Augusta. “So we did notice in our clinic a slight decrease in preventative health visits which include vaccinations for children, especially those under four.”

Dr. Ralston said she is concerned over the latest vaccination trends as the CDC warns parents that the global threat of measles is only increasing. Measles is one of the most contagious viruses and still kills more than 60,000 people per year, the large majority being children. The majority of those deaths are preventable with the vaccine, doctors say.

Dr. Ralston said there are not currently any measles outbreaks in Kansas, but that could change quickly with families opting out of the vaccine against the virus.

“If you end up not receiving that vaccination, there is potential for measles outbreak. It’s a very contagious disease,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Sarah Colling, of Potwin, was killed on November 10, 2021, when...
Mother of 4 dies in Harvey County crash, GoFundMe started to keep children in family home
Police responded to a shooting at Denny's in east Wichita
Denny’s employee shot, killed outside restaurant in east Wichita
People gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Wichita on Thursday to pay tribute to the...
Veterans honored with ceremonies, deals in Wichita
A Haysville family was overwhelmed by their community's support after their fridge broke down,...
After stroke of bad luck, Haysville family blown away by community’s generosity
According to the US Energy Information Administration, households that heat primarily with...
Black Hills Energy reaches settlement agreement to recover costs from 2021 winter storm

Latest News

CDC
Measles vaccinations lag during pandemic
Ammo
Pheasant season arrives in Kansas as stores across U.S. deal with ammo supply shortages
Hunters and shops across the country are dealing with a shortage on ammunition.
Shops, hunters across U.S. deal with ammo shortages
Kansas high school unified bowling.
Inaugural KSHSAA Unified Bowling season coming to end