Shops, hunters across U.S. deal with ammo shortages

Hunters and shops across the country are dealing with a shortage on ammunition.
By Anna Auld
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With pheasant season opening in Kansas this weekend, hunters in need of ammo may have trouble finding it. Stores across the country are dealing with supply shortages and shipping delays.

Among the impacted businesses is The Bullet Stop in Wichita.

“When COVID first started, we had no guns, but we had the ammo. And now it’s hunting season and we have the guns, we don’t have the ammo. And if you don’t have both, you can’t get the job done,” said Chris Chambers with The Bullet Stop.

Chambers said the shop in south Wichita receives calls every day from hunters looking for ammo.

“The biggest reason why is because the plants shut down during COVID and when the plants shut down, the orders didn’t stop. So, orders continued to keep coming in and then when the plants got back up and running, they were so far behind, not only shotgun ammo,” but everything,” Chambers said.

Another major factor with ammo being more scarce is a brass shortage. With that, manufacturers are struggling to get enough of the important materials they need.

“We don’t have it, we have it on order, we are waiting for it to come through the door,” Chambers said.

The COVID-19 pandemic and shortages of most products in general is another main reason ammo can be hard to come by. Even finding ammo online is a struggle.

If you do find a shop with what you’re looking for, you’re advised to grab it quickly.

“Literally every day, someone comes in and asks for [ammo],” Chambers said.

