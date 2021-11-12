Planning, buying early encouraged to save money on Thanksgiving dinner

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It may seem early to start talking about budgeting for Thanksgiving dinner preparation, but some say you should start planning and buying now to save money.

The American Farm Bureau Federation reported last year the average American family paid about $60.11 for the entire Thanksgiving meal. But that was at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and most holiday gatherings were smaller than in typical years. This year, grocery stores are planning for customers to buy more.

“One of the items that comes to mind is turkeys. So we have large turkeys available for our customers because not only do you want the turkey for the meal, but also leftovers,” Dillons spokesperson Sheila Regehr said.

With inflation up 6.2 percent compared to a year ago and many more Americans expected to host larger gatherings, this could be the most expensive Thanksgiving in years, experts warn.

At Dillons, you can buy a Butterball turkey for 99 cents per pound, or 69 cents per pound for a Kroger turkey, with a Dillons store card. A ham will cost $4.99 per pound with a Dillons card or $5.49 without. Across the board, food prices are up, but one early shopper said from what she’s seen, the situation locally isn’t unmanageable.

“Some of [the prices] are a little higher, but like, the turkeys are good. Sixty-nine cents a pound or the Dillons ones, you can’t beat that,” shopper Jeanie Peterson said. “That’s good. And they’re a little bit higher, but not as bad as I though they would be.”

If you’re looking for more money-saving tips, Regehr recommends looking for digital coupons and savings in weekly ads.

“One of the best ways is to think about preparing those casseroles in advance, freeze those items and then have them ready to go on Thanksgiving,” she said. “You can spread that cost out of the meal over several weeks.”

