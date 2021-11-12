Advertisement

Sedgwick County to complete repairs of 63rd St. bridge

Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Beginning the week of Nov. 15, the Sedgwick County will close the two north lanes over the Arkansas River and reducing traffic to one lane in each direction on the south two lanes of the bridge on 63rd St. S. The lane closure could last 6-12 months while repair solutions are being developed.

Drivers should expect some delay after the lane reduction, especially during rush hours, due to the merging of traffic. The closest river crossings are located on 47th St. S. (two miles north) and 83rd St. S. (2.5 miles south). It is unknown at this time if the repairs can be made without closing the entire bridge.

A detailed inspection revealed significant deterioration at the end of three bridge beams under the west end of the bridge structure due to salt and water intrusion. The study is the first step in a process that will guide decisions about future rehabilitation or replacement of the bridge.

“Our staff is grateful for the timing of the study and detailed inspections. We want to avoid traffic safety issues whenever possible,” said Jim Weber, director of Public Works/County Engineer. “The Board of County Commissioners strongly supports our programs to maintain and improve county owned transportation infrastructure. We are developing a repair plan and estimate of repair costs. We’ll be taking budget requests to the county commission in the near future for approval.”

