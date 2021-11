WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Comic lovers unite! Today for Where’s Shane, we’re out at Wizard’s Asylum to get a sneak peek at Air Capital Comic Con! Vendors, writers, cosplayers and more will all be on site to deliver a great time for everybody in Wichita and the surrounding area! You can find all the info you need at www.aircapcomiccon.com.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.