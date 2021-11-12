Advertisement

Wichita police arrest 16 during sex-trafficking sting on North Broadway

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Thursday, Nov. 11, reported making 16 arrests from a special assignment “focused on individuals attempting to pursue sexual relations on North Broadway.”

The assignment, featuring WPD officers from North Community Policing, North Community Response Team, Vice, and the Broadway Corridor Team, is part of a bigger effort to address sex trafficking on the Broadway corridor. Thursday, police arrested 16 people “for various sex trafficking charges,” the WPD reported.

“A total of 22 sex trafficking special assignments have been conducted in the Broadway corridor over the last four years. Two-hundred-and-one individuals have been arrested for various sex trafficking charges during these assignments,” the WPD shared via social media.

