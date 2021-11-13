Advertisement

2 children killed, 2 adults injured in shooting outside convenience store in Richmond, Va.

By WWBT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Two children are dead, and two adults were injured in a shooting in Richmond.

Police responded to a reported shooting outside of a convenience store at about 7:30 p.m. on Friday, WWBT reported.

Officers found two boys and two adult men at the scene with life-threatening injuries. All four victims were taken to the hospital, where the children died.

The boys were 14 and 9 years old, according to Richmond City Council Member Cynthia Newbille.

“I’m devastated by the tragedy that occurred this evening in our community, two young lives were lost and we extend our deepest sympathies to the families of the victims,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said. “We will bring those who perpetrated this horrible crime to justice, and we will strengthen our efforts to curb gun violence and address the root causes that lead to these senseless acts.”

Police said officers are on the lookout for a red Lexus and that the driver hit something while leaving the area.

Sources told WWBT the gunshots may have come from rifles.

“There is a vigorous investigation underway and detectives are working to collect the facts in this case. Gun violence leaves everyone traumatized and we must take a stand against violence together,” Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police arrest 16 during sex-trafficking sting on North Broadway
Trail camera footage caught a poacher in the act of a violation in Phillips County, the Kansas...
Kansas wildlife and parks department shares footage of poacher in Phillips County
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate
Greater Wichita Athletic League clear-bag policy
Wichita City League to implement clear bag policy at sporting events
A group outside Wichita hospital protests Ascension Via Christi's COVID-19 vaccine requirement...
Group protests outside hospital as employee vaccination deadline arrives at Ascension Via Christi

Latest News

The 79-foot tall Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives from Elkton, Md., is setup onto...
Home for the holidays: Rockefeller tree arrives in NYC
FILE — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says 69-year-old Michael Towns has died after a two semi...
Two semi crash in western Kansas, one dead
He said he's still sore and in shock after the train slammed into his delivery truck. (Source:...
Amazon driver survives after Amtrak train slams into truck, cutting it in half
He said he's still sore and in shock after the train slammed into his delivery truck. (Source:...
Amazon driver survives after Amtrak train slams into truck, cutting it in half