Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old boy from California

An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Leo Norvell who was abducted from Sacramento,...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Leo Norvell who was abducted from Sacramento, Calif., by Joshua Yago, 30.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 2:27 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Leo Norvell who was abducted from Sacramento, Calif., by Joshua Yago, 30.

Leo is 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. He has brown, curly hair and brown eyes.

Yago is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pound. Yago also has a tattoo on his right eye.

They were last seen in a 2011 gray BMW 328i with California license plate 6NTU367

Authorities say Yago should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anybody with information should call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Sarah Colling, of Potwin, was killed on November 10, 2021, when...
Mother of 4 dies in Harvey County crash, GoFundMe started to keep children in family home
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police arrest 16 during sex-trafficking sting on North Broadway
People gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Wichita on Thursday to pay tribute to the...
Veterans honored with ceremonies, deals in Wichita
Trail camera footage caught a poacher in the act of a violation in Phillips County, the Kansas...
Kansas wildlife and parks department shares footage of poacher in Phillips County
Aerial view of downtown Wichita
Employer vaccine mandates soon to impact Wichita workers

Latest News

A California man found 3 bears eating his food and ransacking his home last month.
Man finds bears eating KFC in his kitchen
Preparing for hard freeze
Preparing for season's first hard freeze
Customers help at Derby restaurant
KS PROUD: Customers put in work to help keep Derby restaurant going
A California man found 3 bears eating his food and ransacking his home last month.
Man finds bears eating KFC in his kitchen