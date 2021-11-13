Cool Sunday, much warmer Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that Sunday will be cool before much warmer weather arrives for the start of the workweek.

Sunday morning will start out chilly with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s with lighter winds.

Highs will return to the 70s statewide Monday and Tuesday as a quiet weather pattern prevails over the Plains. South winds will turn gusty over central and eastern Kansas on Tuesday to go along with the warmer temperatures.

The warm up will be brief as another strong cold front will move through the state Tuesday night, bringing high temperatures back into the 40s and 50s on Wednesday with a gusty north wind. The front is expected to move through dry with better rain chances remaining east of Kansas.

Cooler weather will continue through the rest of the workweek with highs remaining in the 50s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: SW/NW 5-15. Low: 39

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW/W 5-15. High: 59

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SW 5-15. Low: 41

Mon: High: 72 Sunny and warmer.

Tue: High: 74 Low: 47 Increasing clouds. Windy.

Wed: High: 53 Low: 43 Mostly cloudy; windy and much cooler.

Thu: High: 51 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 55 Low: 33 Partly cloudy. Windy.

Sat: High: 56 Low: 42 Partly cloudy.

