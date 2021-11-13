Advertisement

Cool weekend- warmer weather headed our way

Bitter start, mild finish
Dry-cool weekend, warmer Monday
Dry-cool weekend, warmer Monday(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Temperatures this morning dropped into the teens and 20s across Kansas, feeling more like winter than fall.

After a cold start to the morning, temperatures are expected to warm into the 50s for central and eastern Kansas with 60s and low 70s across the west. A weak cold front pushes through Kansas tonight with a few showers possible in the northeast, otherwise highs on Sunday will still reach the 50s and 60s. Dry weather to start the week with temperatures some 10-20 degrees above normal. Highs will be in the 70s both Monday and Tuesday.

Another stronger weather system and cold front will move into the Plains on Tuesday night and Wednesday, sending our temperatures back towards normal for mid-November. Dry weather will persist through the end of the week into next weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. High: 57.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SW/NW 10-15 gusty. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Mix of clouds and sun. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 58.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 39.

Mon: High: 70 Mostly sunny, much warmer.

Tue: High: 72 Low: 47 Mostly sunny; windy.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 43 Partly cloudy; windy.

Thu: High: 51 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 55 Low: 33 Mostly sunny; a bit breezy.

Sat: High: 54 Low: 35 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

