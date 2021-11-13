Advertisement

Two semi crash in western Kansas, one dead

FILE — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says 69-year-old Michael Towns has died after a two semi...
FILE — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says 69-year-old Michael Towns has died after a two semi crash in Rooks county.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says 69-year-old Michael Towns has died after a two semi crash in Rooks county.

KHP says Friday, just after 4 P.M., a 2019 Freightliner Semi truck was heading westbound on County Road X and failed to yield the right of way and collided with Towns driving a 2000 Sterling Semi truck heading northbound on County Road 3.

Troopers say both vehicles entered a field northwest of the intersection, striking a power pole.

The 28-year-old driver of the 2019 Freightliner Semi truck was taken to the hospital with a suspected minor injury.

Towns was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police arrest 16 during sex-trafficking sting on North Broadway
Trail camera footage caught a poacher in the act of a violation in Phillips County, the Kansas...
Kansas wildlife and parks department shares footage of poacher in Phillips County
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate
Greater Wichita Athletic League clear-bag policy
Wichita City League to implement clear bag policy at sporting events
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation

Latest News

Preparing for hard freeze
Preparing for season's first hard freeze
Customers help at Derby restaurant
KS PROUD: Customers put in work to help keep Derby restaurant going
Photos show the ever-changing mood of the Kansas Statehouse in downtown Topeka.
Kan. lawmakers condemn Holocaust comparisons to vaccine mandates
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) drives to the basket against USC during the first half of a...
Agbaji scores 25, No. 3 Kansas beats Tarleton 88-62