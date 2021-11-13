Two semi crash in western Kansas, one dead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says 69-year-old Michael Towns has died after a two semi crash in Rooks county.

KHP says Friday, just after 4 P.M., a 2019 Freightliner Semi truck was heading westbound on County Road X and failed to yield the right of way and collided with Towns driving a 2000 Sterling Semi truck heading northbound on County Road 3.

Troopers say both vehicles entered a field northwest of the intersection, striking a power pole.

The 28-year-old driver of the 2019 Freightliner Semi truck was taken to the hospital with a suspected minor injury.

Towns was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.