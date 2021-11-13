Wichita youth gathered to debunk covid vaccine rumors

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Multiple Wichita area groups gathered Saturday for an initiative to debunk rumors about the covid vaccine.

This project is supported by Sunflower Foundation’s Healthy Living & Active Communities Grant. The Facts Not Cap team has youth members from various organizations including Destination Innovation, NAACP Youth, Real Men Real Heroes, and student leaders from area high schools.

The Facts Not Cap group met at Fairmount Park and consisted entirely of people ages 13 to 20. The event included Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple, vice mayor Brandon Johnson, and Terri Moses, from the Wichita School District.

Lesenya Draziel, member of Facts Not Cap said, “it means a lot to us because it means that we’re trying to get everyone to believe, not only believe but the adults to listen to us, so with their approval that means that we have not only the youth but adults listening to us as well.”

A survey found the majority of people ages 13 to 26 get their information from social media. The organization plans to release a series of commercials across social media platforms, sharing substantial information about Covid and vaccinations, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending pediatric doses of the vaccine to children ages 5-11 years old. And with the need for increased vaccination among teens and young adults, the groups feel that young people must have the facts they need to make a decision.

