Advertisement

Carnival Cruises to resume operations March 5

In this photo provided by Holland America Line, the 2,668-passenger Rotterdam, cruises off...
In this photo provided by Holland America Line, the 2,668-passenger Rotterdam, cruises off Miami Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, during Holland America Line's first Caribbean revenue cruise since the cruise industry shut down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Built in Italy, the new Rotterdam is the seventh ship to bear that name since the line's founding in 1873. Rotterdam is scheduled to sail six- to 11-day Caribbean cruises roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale through April 2022. (Andy Newman/Holland America Line via AP)(Andy Newman | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Nearly two years after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Carnival Cruise Lines is restarting operations in Mobile, Alabama. On Thursday, Al.com reported that Carnival promised all 22 of its U.S.-based ships will be back in operation by March 2022, with the Carnival Sensation sailing out of Mobile on March 5, the first Saturday of the month.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a statement that the Mobile is thrilled by the news. He says cruising brings in $6 million in annual gross revenues to the city from wharfage and parking fees alone. Some of those funds are used to offset the existing debt on the Alabama Cruise Terminal, which is not expected to be paid off until 2030.

The Sensation replaces the Carnival Fantasy which had serviced the area from 2016 to 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says 69-year-old Michael Towns has died after a two semi...
Two semi crash in western Kansas, one dead
Goddard Mayor, Hunter Larkin, was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County jail Saturday on...
Goddard Mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI
Trail camera footage caught a poacher in the act of a violation in Phillips County, the Kansas...
Kansas wildlife and parks department shares footage of poacher in Phillips County
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate
Mother and son Tiktokers try to spread awareness of Butterfly Syndrome.
Man with butterfly syndrome and his mother spread awareness online

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2021, file photo, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, from left,...
Federal court rejects Oklahoma death row inmates appeal
Goddard Mayor, Hunter Larkin, was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County jail Saturday on...
Goddard Mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Governor Kelly gets COVID booster, urges vaccinations
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack talks with members of the United Auto Workers outside of a...
Striking Deere & Co. workers prepare to vote on 3rd contract