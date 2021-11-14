Advertisement

Driver dies after two semitrailer trucks crash in Rooks County

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PALCO, Kan. (AP) - Two semitrailer trucks crashed into each other in northwest Kansas on Friday killing one of the drivers. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened at an intersection of two county roads about a mile south of Palco in Rooks County shortly after 4 p.m. Friday.

Palco is a small town about 125 miles northwest of Salina, Kansas. According to the crash report, the driver of a 2019 Freightliner truck failed to yield to a 2000 Sterling semitrailer truck. The impact of the crash sent the two trucks into a field where they hit a power pole.

The driver of the Sterling truck, 69-year-old Michael Towns of Palco, was killed. The other driver sustained minor injuries.

